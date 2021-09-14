Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 2,281 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,239,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,166,000 after acquiring an additional 365,670 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,208 shares of company stock worth $33,902,137 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

AMD stock opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.