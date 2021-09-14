Empirical Finance LLC Purchases Shares of 6,104 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 322,469 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,019,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,754,000 after purchasing an additional 193,040 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 708,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after purchasing an additional 124,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,993,000 after purchasing an additional 94,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 645,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,632,000 after purchasing an additional 59,850 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $145.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

