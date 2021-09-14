Empirical Finance LLC Sells 40,527 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,527 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

