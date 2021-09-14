Empirical Finance LLC Sells 9,283 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,283 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $1,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.52. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

