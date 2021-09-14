Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Employers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Employers by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Employers by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Employers by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Employers by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIG opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

