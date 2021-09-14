Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1,093.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Enbridge by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 375,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 964,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 66,413 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 125,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 60,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

