Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Lowered to $6.25

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target dropped by analysts at Roth Capital from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

EXK stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $802.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.30. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

