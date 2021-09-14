Endeavour Silver’s (EXK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial restated a hold rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

