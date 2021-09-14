Energi Price Tops $1.76 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00003767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $79.24 million and $351,762.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00109691 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.77 or 0.00617756 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00018837 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043573 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 45,002,922 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

