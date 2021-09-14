Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENGIY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, May 21st. started coverage on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS ENGIY traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,805. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. Engie has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

