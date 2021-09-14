Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher Sells 4,587 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 4,587 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $149,994.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $149,989.12.

On Friday, July 9th, David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $150,018.75.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.88 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Enova International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

