Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 76.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $270,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Shares of AGM opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $61.79 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.17.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.