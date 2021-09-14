Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Moelis & Company worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 288,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 77,670 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MC opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $63.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

