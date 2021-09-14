Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXH. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 114,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $24.39.

