Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR stock opened at $129.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2,590.08 and a beta of 1.10. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.68.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total transaction of $103,482.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,859 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,080.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,457 shares of company stock worth $4,645,591 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.