Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,912 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,912 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

