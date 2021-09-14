Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from GBX 57 to GBX 98. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Equals Group traded as high as GBX 62.80 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 3892741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57 ($0.74).

In related news, insider Christopher Bones acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £2,070 ($2,704.47). Also, insider Richard Cooper acquired 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £28,670 ($37,457.54).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

