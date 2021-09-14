Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 322.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $28,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $845.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,255. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $832.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $759.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.94.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.