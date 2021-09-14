Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$162.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQB shares. Raymond James set a C$161.00 price objective on Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of EQB traded down C$2.51 on Tuesday, reaching C$146.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,735. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$147.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$139.22. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$73.49 and a 12-month high of C$159.01.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$156.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 17.3367644 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total transaction of C$469,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at C$3,311,935.96. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,264,320. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,610,250 over the last quarter.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.