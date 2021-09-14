Ethic Inc. Acquires 6,989 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equity Residential by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,890 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 741.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,974 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $78,421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,360,000 after acquiring an additional 929,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 927,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,401,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.55. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $86.04.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

