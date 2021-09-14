Ethic Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 46.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,476.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $184.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.25, a PEG ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,517.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1,321.94.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

