Ethic Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,329 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Hess by 10.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,889,000 after purchasing an additional 171,507 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,273,000 after acquiring an additional 204,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 254.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,733 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.56.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

