Ethic Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $139.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.49. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 126.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

