Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Plans GBX 3.20 Dividend

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) announced a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ECEL stock opened at GBX 282 ($3.68) on Tuesday. Eurocell has a 1-year low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a market cap of £315.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 267.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 260.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECEL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Eurocell from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eurocell from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

