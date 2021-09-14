Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 93.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $166.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evolution Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Evolution Petroleum worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

