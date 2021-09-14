eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

EXPI opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 109.45 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. eXp World has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $527,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 485,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,055,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,131,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 48,756 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in eXp World by 101.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in eXp World by 88.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 27,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 38,010 shares during the period. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

