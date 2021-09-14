Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Sells $35,065.80 in Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $130.76.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.