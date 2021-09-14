Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,420 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $71,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $186.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $194.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

