Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) versus Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Financial Survey

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Digital Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extra Space Storage 46.33% 21.51% 7.20% Digital Realty Trust 13.22% 3.52% 1.72%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Extra Space Storage and Digital Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extra Space Storage 1 3 8 0 2.58 Digital Realty Trust 0 2 9 1 2.92

Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus price target of $167.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.16%. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $166.09, indicating a potential upside of 7.36%. Given Digital Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Realty Trust is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Extra Space Storage and Digital Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extra Space Storage $1.36 billion 18.40 $481.78 million $5.28 35.31 Digital Realty Trust $3.90 billion 11.20 $356.40 million $6.22 24.87

Extra Space Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digital Realty Trust. Digital Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Extra Space Storage pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Digital Realty Trust pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Digital Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Digital Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digital Realty Trust beats Extra Space Storage on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores. The company was founded by Kenneth Musser Woolley on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming. The company was founded on March 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

