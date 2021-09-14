Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Lifted to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fabege in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Fabege in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Fabege alerts:

Shares of FBGGF opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.87. Fabege has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $17.92.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabege Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabege and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.