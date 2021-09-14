Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,546,565,000 after buying an additional 426,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total value of $25,693,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $921,444,764 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.98.

Facebook stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.66. 287,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,279,955. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

