Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) PT Lowered to GBX 370

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 428 ($5.59).

Shares of LON:FXPO opened at GBX 356.80 ($4.66) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 419.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 743.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 2.77. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 513 ($6.70).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

In other Ferrexpo news, insider James North acquired 4,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

