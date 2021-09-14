Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) PT Lowered to GBX 370

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the iron ore producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 428 ($5.59).

LON FXPO opened at GBX 355.80 ($4.65) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 419.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 743.03. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

In other news, insider James North bought 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

