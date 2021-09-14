Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $281.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to report sales of $281.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $284.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.07 million. Ferro reported sales of $241.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000.

NYSE FOE opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

