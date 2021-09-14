Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

NYSE FIS opened at $124.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 890.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after buying an additional 973,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,660,000 after acquiring an additional 375,933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,429,396,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,503,573,000 after acquiring an additional 625,952 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

