Financial Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.4% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,457.17 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,464.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,331.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,146.65.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

