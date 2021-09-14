Financial Analysis: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) versus Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Passage Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$26.81 million ($4.32) -5.22 Passage Bio N/A N/A -$112.23 million ($2.91) -3.68

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Passage Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 1 3.20 Passage Bio 0 1 7 0 2.88

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 88.47%. Passage Bio has a consensus price target of $30.71, indicating a potential upside of 186.78%. Given Passage Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of Passage Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -3.73% -2.95% Passage Bio N/A -41.63% -38.91%

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Passage Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A, as well as programs for the treatment of adult CNS indication. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.