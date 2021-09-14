Financial Contrast: First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) and Its Peers

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare First Northwest Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Northwest Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northwest Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Northwest Bancorp Competitors 110 422 247 15 2.21

First Northwest Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.05%. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 4.83%. Given First Northwest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Northwest Bancorp is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

First Northwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northwest Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp 18.63% 7.38% 0.81% First Northwest Bancorp Competitors 23.77% 9.57% 1.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp $67.53 million $10.34 million 16.37 First Northwest Bancorp Competitors $151.44 million $16.22 million 19.39

First Northwest Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest Bancorp. First Northwest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

First Northwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Northwest Bancorp pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 28.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Northwest Bancorp rivals beat First Northwest Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account. The company was founded on August 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Port Angeles, WA.

