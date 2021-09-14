Financial Review: PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) vs. Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get PolyPid alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PolyPid and Repro Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 2 1 3.33 Repro Med Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00

PolyPid presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.38%. Repro Med Systems has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 43.10%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Volatility & Risk

PolyPid has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -48.24% -46.04% Repro Med Systems -14.16% -3.24% -2.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PolyPid and Repro Med Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$36.87 million ($4.07) -1.83 Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 5.47 -$1.21 million $0.02 148.50

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats PolyPid on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.