Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Short Interest Down 94.1% in August

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FIOGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 31,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,954. Fiore Gold has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the mining of gold. Its project in North America includes Pan Mine, Gold Rock, and Golden Eagle; and in South America are Cerro Tostado and Rio Loa. The company was founded on September 25, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

