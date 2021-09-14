First Bank & Trust Acquires 530 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFSC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EFSC stock opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.45 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

