First Bank & Trust Buys 1,405 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $174.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

