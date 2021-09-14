First Bank & Trust Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,539,000 after acquiring an additional 754,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,488 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,716,000 after acquiring an additional 139,861 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,283,000 after buying an additional 138,004 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 47.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAG opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

