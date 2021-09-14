First Bank & Trust Has $187,000 Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Anthem were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.76.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $368.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.12 and a 200-day moving average of $374.69. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

