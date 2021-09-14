First Bank & Trust Increases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23,529.4% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after acquiring an additional 37,218 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.89.

Shares of MPWR opened at $489.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 116.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.66. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.38 and a 52-week high of $505.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares in the company, valued at $143,803,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total value of $4,576,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,510,671.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,613,305. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

