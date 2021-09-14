First Bank & Trust Increases Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $154.06 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.16. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.89.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

