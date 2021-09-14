First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113,097 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $484,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Truist increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

FR stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.13. 5,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,233. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

