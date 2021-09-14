First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,970,000 after buying an additional 797,800 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,889,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,165,000 after buying an additional 563,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,961,000 after buying an additional 417,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,545,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.40. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

