First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $227,000 Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APPS. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth $4,135,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 113.3% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 70,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 37,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Shares of APPS opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.93. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

