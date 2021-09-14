First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,060,000 after acquiring an additional 35,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,605,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after buying an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 418,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,051,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $200.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.37 and its 200 day moving average is $216.75. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $161.01 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

